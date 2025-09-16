Home

Meet Neeraj Kanwar, the Managing Director of Apollo Tyres, the new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team

Neeraj Kanwar is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres which has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team.

Apollo Tyres update: In a significant development from the cricket world, Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11. Apollo Tyres Limited is an Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. A name that is widely associated with Apollo Tyres is that of Neeraj Kanwar, the vice chairman and managing director of Apollo Tyres. Here are all the details you need to know about Neeraj Kanwar, the face behind the success of Apollo Tyres.

Who is Neeraj Kanwar?

Neeraj Kanwar is a third-generation businessman who leads the company as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres. He started his career in the company as Manager, Product and Strategic Planning. Kanwar has studied engineering from Lahigh University, Pennsylvania, USA.

What are the Educational qualifications of Neeraj Kanwar?

Prior to this, Neeraj studied at St. Columba’s School, Delhi. 52-year-old Kanwar was appointed joint managing director of the company in 2006. Neeraj was made vice chairman in 2008 and soon after that, managing director in 2009. As of September 16, the market capitalization of the company is Apollo Tyres is about Rs 30,910 crore.

Story highlights:

Apollo Tyres new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team

Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday. The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation. Apollo Tyres is a multinational company headquartered in Gurugram. The tyre maker has manufacturing units in India and abroad, including Europe.

