Home

News

India rejected offer of mediation: Pakistans foreign minister exposes Trumps claims, says India….

Shocking the US, Pakistan has accepted that India has never accepted mediation from a third party during the recent conflict.

India-Pakistan conflict: In a significant turn of events months after the India-Pakistan conflict in May, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that India has never accepted mediation from a third party. The statement becomes more significant as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been continuously claiming of mediating between the two countries after India conducted Operation Sindoor. Notably, the government of India led by PM Modi had rejected the claim that any country interfered in the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

What Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said on India-Pakistan conflict?

“We have no problem, but India has made it clear that this is a bilateral issue. We also have no problem with bilateral, but the talks should be comprehensive. There should be talks on all these subjects like terrorism, trade, economy, Jammu and Kashmir”, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a conversation with Al Jazeera.

What Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said on India-Pakistan ceasefire?

“When the ceasefire offer from Secretary Rubio came to me on May 10, I was told that soon there would be talks between India and you on an independent platform. When Secretary Rubio and I met in Washington on July 25, I asked what happened to the talks. To this he said that India says that this is a bilateral issue”, the Pakistan minister added on the ceasefire deal.

Story highlights:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that India has never accepted mediation from a third party. Notably, US President Trump had claimed that he mediated between India and Pakistan. India had rejected the claim that US mediated in the recent conflict.

“We said okay. We are not begging for anything. If any country wants to talk, we are happy and welcome it. We are a peace-loving country. We believe that dialogue is the way forward, but one hand cannot clap. So unless India wants to talk, we cannot force talks. We do not want to impose talks”, he added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











