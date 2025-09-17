Home

Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman Choke Afghanistan to keep their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive

New Delhi: This match played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was like a ‘see-saw’, in which the balance kept swinging here and there. But in the end, Mustafizur Rahman‘s clever bowling dashed Afghanistan’s hopes by dismissing Rashid Khan. Bangladesh with a close win. If they had lost tonight, they would have been out of the Super Four race.

Bangladesh’s solid batting, but pressure also built

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 154 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan (52 runs, 31 balls) gave a quick start, while Saif Hasan (30) gave stability. In the middle, Litton Das and Shamim Hossain got out cheaply, but in the end, the partnership of Jaker Ali (12*) and Nurul Hasan (12*) took the team to a respectable score. Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan took two wickets each for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s start was shaky, but then came back

The Afghan team, which came out to chase the target of 147 runs, had a very bad start. In the very first over, Sediqullah Atal was out without opening the account. After this, wickets kept falling at regular intervals. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and Azmatullah Omarzai (30) raised some hopes. Rashid Khan (20) and Noor Ahmad (14) made the match exciting by scoring runs quickly in the end.

Mustafizur dealt the final blow, got Rashid out and secured the victory

At one time, it seemed that Rashid Khan could give victory to Afghanistan. But in the 18th over, Mustafizur Rahman put a lock on Afghanistan’s hopes by getting Rashid caught by Taskin Ahmed. After this, he got Ghazanfar out on the very next ball and turned the match completely in favor of Bangladesh. Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur were the shining stars in Bangladesh’s bowling

Nasum Ahmed bowled economically and took 2 wickets.

Mustafizur also turned the tables by taking 2 wickets at crucial moments. Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed also got 2-2 successes.

Story Highlights:

The match remained a complete see-saw, sometimes Bangladesh and sometimes Afghanistan ahead Bangladesh scored 154 runs while batting first, Tanzid Hasan’s fifty Despite Afghanistan’s great comeback, the cards fell apart in the last over Mustafizur Rahman sealed the victory by dismissing Rashid Khan











