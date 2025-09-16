



SCENTMATIC Inc., a trailblazer in the digitalization of olfaction, is proud to announce the launch of its AI system, KAORIUM, at five directly operated HOLA stores, Taiwan’s leading home furnishing brand. This marks SCENTMATIC's first venture into the Taiwanese market.

KAORIUM is an interactive digital tool that helps you discover your perfect scent by merging fragrance with words. Using proprietary technology, it categorizes fragrance characteristics and visualizes them through language for fragrance guiding users to find the scent they desire.

The partnership comes as Taiwan experiences a surge in home fragrance interest, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. While HOLA has expanded its selection, the sheer volume of choices has created a challenge for customers in choosing scents.

HOLA sought a solution to provide a more memorable sensory experience. KAORIUM, which fuses the abstract world of scent with the clarity of language, was the perfect fit. KAORIUM enhances the in-store experience by allowing customers to explore scents using words. This launch is a pivotal step in SCENTMATIC’s global growth strategy.

Featured Products (partial list):

Pure Life (Magnolia & Iris)

Pure Life (Sunlight Fig & Green Cedar)

MODE (Rosewood & Tobacco Leaf)

About HOLA Furnishing CO., LTD.

HOLA is Taiwan’s leading company in the home furnishing and interior design sector. With a philosophy of “Beautifying Everyday Life,” the company offers a wide range of high-quality products that help customers create their ideal living spaces.

Store Locations: Five HOLA stores in Taiwan (Neihu, Shilin, Zuoying, Dadun, Linkou Mitsui)

Five HOLA stores in Taiwan (Neihu, Shilin, Zuoying, Dadun, Linkou Mitsui) Availability: Installation will commence from late August 2025.

What is "KAORIUM"?

KAORIUM is SCENTMATIC's AI system that translates scent into language, visualizing fragrance characteristics with words to help users find their perfect scent.

SCENTMATIC Inc.

SCENTMATIC uses its AI system, KAORIUM, to digitize scent, creating new fragrance experiences and innovating industries. Its innovation has been recognized, winning the Silver Award "A' Design Award."

Representative: Toshiharu Kurisu

Representative Director Location: 3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

URL: https://scentmatic.co.jp

