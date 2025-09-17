Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha gets punishment after…, Zeeshan Qadri supports him

In Bigg Boss 19, chaos broke out after Shehbaz and Amaal hid kitchen items. While housemates demanded action, Zeeshan Qadri backed Shehbaz Badesha.

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 19, chaos unfolded after Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik pulled a prank that didn’t sit well with most housemates. Shehbaz Badesha hid essential kitchen items, including tea leaves and sugar, causing widespread confusion and frustration among the contestants. While most of the housemates demanded strict action against Shehbaz for his immature behavior, Zeeshan Qadri stood by him.

What happened after the prank?

After Neelam Giri revealed the name of Shehbaz, housemates started questioning him about the chaotic situation that he caused with his prank. Contestants, including Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Baseer Ali and Ashnoor Kaur called against a strict action against him as Abhishek said that “Kisi ki health se khilwaad karna thik nahi hai and iss harkat ke liye un par strict action liya jaye.” Pranit and others demanded “elimination” and “punishments” for Shehbaaz as they decided three punishments against him. The first punishment was that he would do two duties, either kitchen or the bathroom. The second one was that smoking would be prohibited for him and the third one was that every other housemate would boycott him completely.

How Zeeshan Qadri became saviour for Shehbaz Badesha?

However, Zeeshan Qadri took a stand for Shehbaz and said that he won’t allow any contestant to punish Shehbaz. During his conversation, he made some examples telling that in past their were several incidents that needed to be punished but no one did so, and this is the reason that no one can consider Shehbaz to be punished. Zeeshan shouted that no one is the breadwinner in the house. He took a firm stand and said, “Kisi ke baap ka raaj nahi hai iss ghar mein, main yahi baitha hoon, ukhaad lo jo ukhaad sakte ho.” Meanwhile, the fury of all housemates fell only on Shehbaz as he or Zeeshan did not reveal the name of Amaal Mallik.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik’s prank created chaos after essential kitchen items like tea leaves and sugar were hidden, frustrating the entire house. Neelam Giri exposed Shehbaz, leading to outrage from housemates like Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More, who demanded strict punishment. Three punishments were imposed on Shehbaz: double duties, a smoking ban, and complete social boycott. Zeeshan Qadri defended Shehbaz, refusing to let others punish him, saying past actions were overlooked and calling out housemates for hypocrisy.

Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense when a late-night prank by Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik triggered major backlash. With tensions running high, Shehbaz faced harsh consequences from housemates. However, Zeeshan Qadri stood by him as his only ally, defending him fiercely and calling out selective outrage.











