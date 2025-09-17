The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s bond with manager Pooja Dadlani, says ‘they understand each…’

Home

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress reveals Shah Rukh Khans bond with manager Pooja Dadlani, says they understand each…

As Aryan Khan gears up for his directorial debut, fans are surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager Pooja Dadlani make an appearance in Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is just two days away from his grand debut as a director with Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The Netflix series has been making headlines for its star-studded cast and intriguing premise. While fans are eager to see the fictional drama unfold, there’s a surprising face in the show that has caught everyone’s attention: SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

In the series’ trailer, Pooja can be spotted walking closely behind Shah Rukh, alongside his real-life bodyguard Ravi Singh. For those who have followed SRK’s journey, Pooja is no stranger, but for many viewers, this marks one of the rare times she will be visible on screen.

Where have fans seen Pooja before?

Interestingly, Ba**ds of Bollywood* isn’t the first time Pooja Dadlani has appeared on camera with SRK. She was previously seen in glimpses during films like Om Shanti Om and Jab Harry Met Sejal, always positioned behind the actor as part of his trusted inner circle.

But this time, Aryan’s series brings her presence more into focus, making her an unexpected yet intriguing part of the narrative.

What did Anya Singh notice about SRK and Pooja?

Actress Anya Singh, who plays Sanya, the manager of lead actor Lakshya Lalwani’s character in the show, recently revealed that her role is inspired by the real-life bond between Shah Rukh and Pooja. Speaking about their dynamic, Anya shared, “Sometimes she just looks at him and he understands. They communicate through gestures, without words. That happens only when you truly know someone.”

Anya further added that the bond between SRK and his manager is almost like family. “I got to interact with Pooja ma’am later, but the most beautiful part of their relationship is how close-knit it feels. Honestly, I would love to be in her place because she gets to spend all her time with Shah Rukh sir. Their bond is truly special.”

How strong is SRK-Pooja’s relationship?

Fans have long speculated about the trust Shah Rukh places in his manager, and Anya’s observations only strengthen this belief. Their seamless communication, built over years of working together, reflects a relationship rooted in loyalty and understanding.

In Ba**ds of Bollywood*, this bond is mirrored through Anya’s role, showcasing the often-overlooked but critical role of managers in shaping a star’s career and life.

When is Ba**ds of Bollywood* releasing?

The six-episode series, written and directed by Aryan Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on September 18. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, the show features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and several Bollywood heavyweights in special appearances.

With Aryan stepping into the direction and Pooja Dadlani unexpectedly in the spotlight, the series is already creating strong buzz among fans.

