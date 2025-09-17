Home

This 2 hour 29 minute film has left everyone in shock, has no big hero, made on budget of Rs 30 crore, earned more than Rs 200 crore, movie is… lead stars are…

This film, which was released alongside a many big releases from different genres, has turned out to be the biggest surprise of 2025 which has now become a global phenomena.

Some films quietly sneak into theaters and then explode into success, defying odds, tight budgets, and huge stars. One such film was released alongside many big-budget films, yet it built momentum steadily without loud fanfare. It managed to sharply outperform expectations despite minimal marketing and no typical hero‑centric promotions.

Which film is this?

The movie in question is Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra, a pan‑India fantasy superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in a lead role that stands out without the usual “hero” label. Made with a relatively low production budget, it holds a strong IMDb rating of 8.2, showing that audiences are appreciating its storytelling and execution. This film quietly crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide, a massive achievement especially given it shared its release window with Param Sudari, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, Madharaasi and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Lokah didn’t rely on star power in the traditional sense, yet delivered on spectacle, acting, and emotional depth.











