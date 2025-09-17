Home

This superstar played same character in three films, one became a cult classic, second a blockbuster, third was a huge flop, he is…

Over two decades, Salman Khan played ‘Radhe’ in three very different films, one became a cult romance, one a blockbuster actioner, and one a forgettable flop.

In Bollywood, some character names become so iconic that they end up being repeated across multiple films. For Salman Khan, the name ‘Radhe’ has followed him for nearly two decades. From tragic romance to high-octane action, the superstar has portrayed three very different versions of Radhe in Tere Naam (2003), Wanted (2009), and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021).

So, what makes this name so special, and how did each version leave its mark on audiences?

Tere Naam (2003)

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam is still remembered as one of Salman Khan’s most emotional performances. He played Radhe Mohan, a short-tempered but kind-hearted young man who falls deeply in love with Nirjara (played by Bhumika Chawla).

The film’s tragic storyline, intense climax, and soulful music turned it into a cult hit. Salman’s long-haired look became a massive trend, with young fans copying his hairstyle. Even today, Tere Naam holds a place among Bollywood’s unforgettable romantic dramas.

Wanted (2009)

Six years later, Salman returned as Radhe in Wanted, this time as a sharp-shooting hitman navigating Mumbai’s underworld. Directed by Prabhudeva and co-starring Ayesha Takia, the film marked a turning point in Salman’s career.

Wanted was a huge box office success, collecting Rs 77.23 crore in India and Rs 87.42 crore worldwide. The film’s dialogues, action sequences, and chartbuster songs cemented Salman’s status as Bollywood’s ultimate mass hero. The name Radhe became synonymous with raw power and action-packed entertainment.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021)

Nearly 12 years later, Salman reprised the name once again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Despite a strong supporting cast including Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Gautam Gulati, the film fell flat.

Released directly on OTT during the pandemic, it failed to impress both audiences and critics. With an IMDb rating of just 1.8 out of 10, the film was widely panned as one of Salman’s weakest outings. Unlike Tere Naam and Wanted, this Radhe failed to strike a chord.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

While the Radhe chapter seems to have ended on a disappointing note, Salman Khan continues to stay busy. He is currently shooting for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, alongside Chitrangda Singh. Fans are waiting to see whether this project will bring back the box office magic.

