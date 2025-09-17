Home

News

Uttarakhand cloudburst: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Dehradun; 15 killed in state, 900 stranded | Key updates

Sixteen people have been reported missing in different parts of the state capital as a result of the Uttarakhand cloudburst.

Uttarakhand cloudburst- File image

Uttarakhand cloudburst: In a shocking turn of events on Tuesday, cloudbursts and heavy rains overnight left a trail of destruction in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun and several other parts of the state. As a result of the massive downpour, swollen rivers washed away buildings, roads and bridges, leaving 15 people dead, 16 missing, and 900 stranded in different locations in the hill state. Here are all the key updates you need to know about the recent cloudburst in Uttarakhand.

How destructive have been the recent Uttarakhand cloudburst?

As per a report carried by news agency PTI, Dehradun district alone reported 13 of the total fatalities and Nainital and Pithoragarh districts constituted one each. As per the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority, sixteen people are reported missing in different parts of the state capital. Also, three people were also injured in the incidents, it said, adding that they are under treatment.

How are rescue ops helping people?

Search for the missing continued amid inclement weather while NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade personnel brought most of the stranded people to safety, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here said. It said that 900 people stranded in different locations were rescued by the SDRF, NDRF and Fire Brigade personnel.

Read more: Dehradun Cloudburst Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah dial CM Dhami, assure all help from Centre, IMD issues warning

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story highlights:

Uttarakhand witnessed massive cloudburst on Tuesday. The Uttarakhand cloudburst has 15 people dead, 16 missing. Rescue ops from NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade personnel are still on.

Most rivers were in spate following the showers. The Tamsa River, also known as the Tons River, inundated the famous Tapkeshwar Temple on its bank, submerging the gigantic Hanuman statue near its entrance up to the shoulders. The temple’s priest, Bipin Joshi, said that he has not seen the river waters rise so high in the past 25 to 30 years.

(With inputs from agencies)











