Bigg Boss 19 saw a shocking double eviction as Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar were voted out. After exiting, Natalia shared her opinion on Baseer Ali.

There’s been a major twist in Bigg Boss 19 that’s got fans talking. This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar saw a surprise double eviction from the house. During the episode hosted by Farah Khan, Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar were both voted out. Both had been nominated along with others, but it was Natalia who was announced first, followed by Nagma’s exit, shocking both contestants and viewers. Their departures came as a result of low public votes. Meanwhile, Natalia has now talked about her encounters with Baseer Ali and Mridul Tiwari.

What did Natalia say?

In her recent interview, Natalia Janoszek was asked who she thought was the “Playboy” of the Bigg Boss house, she didn’t hesitate to name Baseer Ali. She remarked lightheartedly, “He is always shirtless, showing his muscles,” suggesting that his constant flaunting of physique and charm fits the classic Playboy image within the house dynamics. Further, Natalia shared that she would like to go on a date with both Baseer Ali and Mridul once they’re out of the Bigg Boss house. She explained that her curiosity stems from wanting to observe how they behave in the real world, away from the cameras, and to understand their “true intentions” beyond the show’s setting.

What led up to the evictions?

All week long, rumors had been buzzing about how Natalia Janoszek was being sidelined in the Bigg Boss house, particularly during tasks, largely due to the language barrier that limited her active participation and visibility. Despite her growing bond with contestant Mridul Tiwari, many fans felt she wasn’t given a fair chance to showcase her strengths. On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar faced criticism from housemates and viewers alike for her relatively passive presence in the house. She was often seen as less involved in group dynamics and lacked a strong game strategy.

The double eviction of Natalia and Nagma came as a shocker for Bigg Boss 19 fans. While Natalia opened up post-exit about Baseer Ali’s flirtatious side and her curiosity about contestants outside the show, her limited screen presence due to language gaps possibly hurt her game.

