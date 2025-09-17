



Business Wire India

As vehicle ownership expands, boosted by the festive season sales & the GST overhaul, car owners want the best upkeep and care solutions to maintain the appearance, hygiene and safety of their car. As such, India’s car care products market has been rising steadily, valued at approximately USD 425 million in 2024 and expected to reach USD 554 million by 2033, growing at a 3% CAGR (IMARC Group). With growing awareness & passion for DIY, the need for high-performance, reliable & convenient use-at-home car care products is gaining popularity.

Turtle Wax, a global leader in car care with more than 75 years of expertise, has innovated and evolved its range to suit Indian driving conditions, from high dust and pollution levels to extreme weather shifts. The brand offers high-quality yet easy-to-use, effective solutions across categories, enabling car owners to bring showroom-like shine and protection to their vehicles without stepping out of their homes.

As India’s car care habits evolve, several consumer shifts are reshaping the market



Premiumization of aftercare: Consumers are looking for ceramic and graphene-powered protection without needing a specialist

DIY momentum rising: With over 5 million new vehicles and 6 million used vehicles sold annually, car owners are keen to protect their investments between professional services

Changing weather + urban challenges: Dust, pollution, and erratic seasons make reliable, easy-to-use car care solutions essential—not just a luxury

Growing focus on interior & trim care: Modern cars in India have more plastic/fibre trims that fade quickly, driving demand for specialised solutions like trim restorers. Car interior care ensures health, comfort, hygiene, safety, and maintains vehicle value

Premium detailing surge: With more consumers opting for Paint Protection Film (PPF), aftercare products like spray ceramic coatings and ceramic detailers are becoming essential.

“Car ownership in India is as much about pride and identity as it is about mobility,” said Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director, Turtle Wax India. “Consumers increasingly seek DIY products that deliver professional-grade results, without the hassle of time or weather constraints. Our comprehensive lineup reflects this evolving mindset.”

To meet these evolving needs, Turtle Wax offers a suite of easy-to-use solutions, covering everything from visibility during monsoons to ceramic and interior care, so car owners can continue to take pride in their vehicles every day.

Ensuring Clear Vision & safety in all weather conditions (Windshield & Visibility Care)

Rain, fog, and frost reduce visibility, making daily commutes stressful and unsafe, especially in unpredictable monsoon conditions. Combat poor visibility with a silicone-based formula that repels rain, sleet, and fog. A clean, treated windshield not only improves visibility but also enhances wiper efficiency and driving comfort in unpredictable weather.

1(A). Clearvue™ Rain Repellent

Silicone-based technology repels rain, sleet, and fog.

Helps prevent frost build-up on colder mornings.

Ideal for monsoon driving conditions.

Protect Your Shine for a lasting impression: Wash, Wax & Coatings

Paintwork in India face harsh weather conditions such as harsh sun, road grime, and urban pollution that result in fading and dullness. Combat fading and dullness with an easy application product to improve shine and gloss with advanced ceramic care that cleans, seals, and adds a layer of lasting shine.

2(A). Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Wash & Wax

Lifts dirt and deposits protective ceramic wax.

High-foam formula for thorough yet gentle cleaning.

2(B). Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray Coating



Spray-on ceramic wax creates a durable, hydrophobic layer.

Ideal maintenance with water resistance for ceramic-coated or PPF-treated surfaces.

Quick car grooming essentials: Detail Between Washes

Busy schedules and dusty commutes leave vehicles looking dull and neglected between washes. Maintain a just-polished look with quick-detailing solutions that clean without water, enhance shine, and protect surfaces in minutes.

3(A). Ceramic 3-in-1 Detailer



Waterless cleaning for dust and light grime.

Enhances shine and protection between washes.

Leaves no residue or scratches.

Interiors Matter: Easy Clean, No Odors

Dust, food spills, and humidity make car interiors uncomfortable, unhygienic, and prone to lingering odors. Refresh your cabin with a multi-surface formula that cleans, conditions, neutralises odors, and protects against UV damage for lasting comfort.

4(A). Ceramic + Graphene Inside Job and Odor-X® TM

Multi-surface formula cleans, conditions, and protects.

Aloe-enriched, UV-resistant finish.

Neutralises odors with Odor-X™ tech.

No more fading woes: Restore the details

Exterior trims fade under constant exposure to sun, rain, and pollution, leaving vehicles looking aged and worn. Revive and protect trims with a powerful restorer that restores depth of color and shields against UV, grime, and weather extremes.

5(A). Trim Restorer

Brings faded plastic and rubber back to life.

Shields from UV, grime, and weather extremes.

Great for bumpers, cladding, window trims, and more.

For gentle and efficient cleaning, use wipe and shine essentials

Improper or harsh cloths leave streaks, scratches, and residue during cleaning, reducing shine and efficiency. A curated range of microfiber towels and applicators ensures safe, streak-free application across all Turtle Wax products.

Product Specifications Annexure:

Category Product Examples Price Range Exterior Care Hybrid Solutions Ceramic Spray, Turtle Wax Scratch® Remover, Car Wash & Wax 450 – 1,650 Interior Care Multi-Surface Cleaner, Odor-X®, Protectant Sprays 399 – 999 Specialty Care Tyre Shine, Wheel & Rim Cleaner, Quick Detailer 499 – 1,200

As Indian roads welcome more cars than ever, regular maintenance is no longer a luxury but a necessity—and affordable, DIY-friendly solutions are becoming central to how car owners approach vehicle care.

Turtle Wax remains committed to making world-class car care accessible to every Indian driver. To explore the full product portfolio, visit Turtle Wax India.





