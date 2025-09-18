



New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi pulled off an eye-catching helicopter shot during the important Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-arm pacer swung his bat in style and Haris Rauf celebrated the moment with a big fist bump, marking a strong start to the over.

When did it happen?

The moment took place in the 20th over, bowled by UAE fast bowler Mohammad Rohid. After smashing the first ball for a six over long-off, the left-handed Shaheen Afridi moved to the leg side and timed his shot perfectly, launching the ball over the deep square leg boundary for another big six.

Where is the video?

AFRIDI GENES!! SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI TURNING IT ON pic.twitter.com/DmdkFWk7dw — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) September 17, 2025

What happened in the match?

The left-arm fast bowler remained not out, scoring 29 from just 14 balls, helping Pakistan post a fighting total of 146/9 in their full 20 overs. Earlier, the 25-year-old had also played a handy knock of 33 not out against India, which included four sixes, taking Pakistan to 127, though they ended up losing that match. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer with a 36-ball 50 but gave away his wicket at a key moment. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub’s poor run continued, as he got out for a duck for the third time in a row.

Story Highlights:

