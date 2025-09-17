Asia Cup 2025, United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Ali Agha’s side in a ‘do-or-die’ clash to reach Super 4





Pakistan cricket team and hosts United Arab Emirates are both locked on two points each and a win for either team in match no. 10 of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai International Stadium will be enough to join Team India in the Super 4 stage. Salman Ali Agha’s side won their first match against minnows Oman but were hammered by seven-wickets by arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match on Sunday.

With the ‘handshake row’ behind them, Pakistan will need to bounce back and defeat Muhammad Waseem’s UAE – who are coming into this contest with a morale-boosting win over Oman in their last game.

Asia Cup 2025 Match No 10, United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates HERE –





