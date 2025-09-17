Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar talks about playing football with Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar has recently talked about playing football with personalities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni and Tiger Shroff. In a tete-a-tete conversation with co

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar has recently talked about playing football with personalities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni and Tiger Shroff. In a tete-a-tete conversation with co-housemates Abhishek Bajaj and Mridul Tiwari, Awez spoke about how he often collaborates on projects with Bollywood actors.

“Ranbir Kapoor is good. Kartik Aryan is very sweet, Tiger Shroff is also very nice. We also play with them,” said Awez, who then talked about how often he plays friendly matches with Ranbir and Tiger.

Getting deep into the conversation, Awez shared that sometimes sports legends including names such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni join the games.

“It gets more fun with them because they are sportsmen,” he said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mridul spoke about possible injuries during such matches, to which Awez shared that it does happen at times.

He then explained that extra caution is needed when playing with actors, since their upcoming projects could be impacted by even a small injury.

Awez also spoke about his father Ismail Darbar, who too was a part of the show in its third edition.

As the housemates expressed how proud his father must be to now see Awez in the spotlight, he said, “Yes, he was proud and happy.”

“But he told me to not lose my cool and go overboard with anyone. He reminded me that it’s not easy, but I should always keep in mind that even the family is watching.”

The discussion then went on about his father’s journey, where Awez talked about how Ismail had won a National Award for his very first film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn.

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, contestants who are locked inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house currently are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.











