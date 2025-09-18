‘Babar Azam’s updated version’ creates shameful record of…, name is…, video goes viral

Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azams updated version creates shameful record of…, name is…, video goes viral

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub got out without scoring for the third match in a row in the Asia Cup. This is his third time getting a duck in T20Is for Pakistan, which is the third most by any Pakistani player.

Pakistan Cricket Team. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Pakistan batter Saim Ayub has been dismissed for zero for the third time in a row during the Asia Cup, making it his third duck in T20Is for Pakistan, the third highest by any Pakistani player. Before the tournament began, teammate Fakhar Zaman had called him the ‘new version’ of Babar Azam.

The Pakistan cricket team has already faced major embarrassment after Indian players refused the usual post-match handshake. The situation got worse when their board called for a boycott, but later backed down from following through with it.

They also held up the highly awaited match between Pakistan and the UAE, but things still didn’t work out for them. The game began an hour late, yet even after the delay, nothing seemed to go their way.

Where is the video?

UAE strike early vs Pakistan 🤯 Watch #PAKvUAE LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/gVRGeSYoBv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 17, 2025

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s young and talented opener, Saim Ayub, who has received praise from legends of the game and coach Mike Hesson, has struggled badly in the tournament. He has delivered disappointing performances with the bat in the last three matches.

How is Saim Ayub’s performance in the Asia Cup 2025?

0 (1) vs OMAN

0 (1) vs IND

0 (2) vs UAE

After getting out for zero on the first ball in both of the previous matches, fans were hoping Saim Ayub would bounce back in this must-win game. But once again, he let the supporters down. The left-hander tried to hit a wide delivery but ended up giving a catch straight to the third man fielder. He was dismissed on the second ball by Junaid Siddique, marking his third duck in a row.

Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is:

10 – Umar Akmal (79 inns)

8 – Shahid Afridi (90 inns)

8 – Saim Ayub (44 inns)

Most consecutive ducks as an opener in T20Is (FM teams)

3 – Andre Fletcher (2009)

3 – Mohammad Hafeez (2012)

3 – Saim Ayub (2025)*

Story Highlights:

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub has been dismissed for zero for the third time in a row during the Asia Cup 2025. Fakhar Zaman had called Saim Ayub the ‘new version’ of Babar Azam. Saim Ayub joins other players with the most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is.











