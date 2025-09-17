Home

Prahlad Kakkar dismissed Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumours, clarifying that Aishwarya visits her mother daily only to care for her while Aaradhya is at school.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, but a few months ago, rumors surfaced that Aishwarya and Abhishek were getting a divorce. Furthermore, claims were made that Aishwarya had left Abhishek Bachchan’s home and would soon separate from him. However, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and the entire Bachchan family remained silent on these rumors. Now, renowned ad director Prahlad Kakkar has revealed the truth behind these rumors and also explained why Aishwarya left the Bachchan family home and lives in her mother’s house.

What did Prahlad Kakkar say about Aishwarya Rai?

Speaking about Aishwarya Rai, he said he’s known her since she was a model, and that’s why he’s always been protective of her. Furthermore, Aishwarya lived in the same building as Prahlad, which is why he knows many things about them. He also addressed rumors of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce, calling them “nonsense.”

There is no truth in the divorce rumours

In a conversation with Vicky Lalwani, Prahlad Kakkar revealed many secrets related to the film industry. Talking about Aishwarya, Prahlad revealed that Aishwarya never left her mother’s house. Even after marriage, she did not move from her mother’s house. He said, “I don’t think there is any truth to these rumours. I also live in the same building and know how much time Aishwarya spends there, and she has a strong reason for going there. Her mother is not well, so Aishwarya first drops her daughter off at school and then picks her up at 1 o’clock. During these three or four hours, instead of letting the time go to waste, she goes to her mother’s place and spends time with her. When Aaradhya is out of school, she takes her home with her.”

Aishwarya goes to meet her mother

When Prahlad was asked about the rumours of differences between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, Prahlad said, “So what? She is still the daughter-in-law of that house. She still runs the house. Everyone is saying that Aishwarya broke her marriage and is living with her mother. But the truth is that she comes to meet her mother only in the morning, that too when her daughter goes to school. She does not come on Sundays. Sometimes Abhishek also comes. So what is the big deal in this? If she is running away from him, then why would he come?”

