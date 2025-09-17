Home

Rivers and dams of Kashmir will soon be…: Lashkar commander threatens India with…, says Op Sindoor…

LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has warned India saying that “retribution” for Operation Sindoor will be taken.

Lashkar deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri (Image @AdityaRajKaulX))

New Delhi: In a significant development and a matter of concern for Indian security agencies, a purported video of a senior Lashkar commander has surfaced. The video shows that the Lashkar commander is issuing an open threat to India. Vowing “retribution” for Operation Sindoor, the terrorist can be seen threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India over Kashmir. Here are all the details you need to know what Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has said on India.

Lashkar-e-Taiba warns India

Featuring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, the video shows him directly addressing PM Modi claiming that their “resolve remains strong”. The video featuring the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack also shows him saying that the rivers and dams of Jammu and Kashmir will belong to us”.

“It’s a tough time but we will avenge the blood of our brothers,” Kasuri was seen saying in the purported video.

Watch video:

#BREAKING: Pakistani terror group Lashkar e Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri threatens Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lashkar has received money from Pakistan Govt & Pakistan Army to rebuild Lashkar HQs at Muridke which was destroyed by India during #OperationSindoor. pic.twitter.com/ouM0rJTbz5 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 17, 2025

Story highlights:

LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has warned India. The terror chief has addressed PM Modi directly. The terrorist was seen vowing “retribution” for Operation Sindoor.

How terrorists are using flood situation for terror activities?

Banned terrorist organizations in Pakistan are openly active under the guise of flood relief, especially in Bahawalpur in South Punjab. Bahawalpur, considered a stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was also the target of India’s Operation Sindoor (May 7).

Who is Saifullah Kasuri?

As per media reports, Kasuri, a senior Lashkar commander, is a TRF operative and was involved in the Pahalgam attack. He coordinates several terrorist plots with Hizbul Mujahideen and other Lashkar commanders.

Earlier today, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a top commander of the UN-designated terror group had accepted in a video that Masood Azhar was behind the Parliament attack and the 26\11 terror attacks.











