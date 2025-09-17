Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships 2025 final, ‘one and done’ with a throw of…





New Delhi: India’s Javelin star Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2025 final with a stunning first throw of 84.85m. The required score was 84.50 and Neeraj Chopra easily got more than that.

It is worth mentioning that Neeraj Chopra is placed in Group A with Weber, Walcott, Vadlejch, and Sachin for the 19-person qualifying round. Group B has 18 athletes, including Nadeem, Peters, Yego, Da Silva, Rohit, Yashvir, and the upcoming Sri Lankan athlete Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, among others.

If we talk about the records then this is the fifth back-to-back Global Championship where Neeraj Chopra needed just one attempt to qualify for the final.

2021 Olympics

2022 Worlds

2023 Worlds

2024 Olympics

2025 Worlds





Source link