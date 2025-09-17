Priya Sachdev holds Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property, Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor did not get Rs…

Home

Priya Sachdev holds Sunjay Kapurs Rs 30,000 crore property, Karisma Kapoors children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor did not get Rs…

According to several media reports, Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev has inherited husband’s entire Rs 30,000 crore estate. Did Karisma Kapoor’s children inherit from their father’s wealth?

After the death of Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, Sunjay Kapur, in June this year. Sunjay left behind property worth Rs 30,000 crore, which has now become a huge dispute between his former wives, Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor. For the past few days, Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore property dispute has been making the headlines. The case was pending in the Delhi High Court when a petition was filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, to inherit their father’s property.

Does Priya Sachdev control Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate?

Now the matter is complicated, Priya Sachdev’s lawyer stated during a hearing in the Delhi High Court that Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, had already received Rs 1,900 crore (approximately 1.9 billion USD) through the R.K. Family Trust. However, reports are claiming otherwise.

Note: This is a developing story; further details will be added.

