Raj Kapoor’s sister, whose beauty left poeple stunned, lost her debut with Rishi Kapoor, her name is Salma Agha

Raj Kapoors sister, whose beauty left poeple stunned, lost her debut with Rishi Kapoor due to…, her name is…

This actress once ruled Bollywood. She is a distant cousin of the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor. Scroll down to read her name.

Many actresses from the 80s and 90s, including Soni Razdan, Vijayata Pandit, Mandakini, and more, have now vanished from the big screen. Despite being away from movies, these actresses still hold a special place in the hearts of their fans. Similarly, there was another actress who made her debut with one of the most controversial films. This actress, who once ruled the industry, is now very difficult to recognize.

Bollywood Actress Who Once Ruled the Industry

The actress in focus today is Salma Agha, who stepped into the world of cinema in 1982 with the film Nikaah. In this movie, she played the lead role alongside Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar. While Salma made fans go gaga over her looks and screen presence, many had no idea that she was Raj Kapoor’s sister.

Who is Raj Kapoor’s Sister?

Salma Agha was Raj Kapoor’s distant cousin through her mother’s second marriage to Jugal Kishore Mehra, who was Raj Kapoor’s maternal uncle.

Raj Kapoor Wanted to Launch Salma Agha

Since the legendary actor shared a bond with Agha, he wanted to launch her as the lead actress in his film Henna. However, family opposition prevented Raj from casting Salma as the lead actress, and the film was later completed by his son Randhir Kapoor with a different actress in the lead. The movie eventually featured Rishi Kapoor as the male lead.

Salma Agha’s Controversial Debut

Despite being sidelined from Raj Kapoor’s project, Salma did not lose hope. She made her debut in 1982 with the film Nikaah. Soon after its release, the movie was surrounded by controversies. Starring opposite Salma were Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar, and the film was produced by B.R. Chopra. The movie grabbed headlines for its bold subject, but it also gave Salma a strong kick-start to her career.

Over the years, she went on to win hearts and became one of the most admired actresses of her time.

