Rajinikanth gives massive update on his upcoming thriller Jailer 2, It will release after…

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is among the most awaited films in the coming years, continuing to create massive buzz on social media, with the team currently filming in Kerala.

There is big excitement building around Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, the much‑anticipated sequel to a blockbuster that made a huge splash. The film is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar and fans have been waiting for updates. Meanwhile, the latest comments from the star himself have added more fuel to the hype.

What did Rajinikanth say?

While addressing the media at the airport, Rajinikanth shared an update on Jailer 2. He mentioned, “I’m in Kerala for a six-day shooting schedule for Jailer 2. The film is expected to be released after June next year.” Recently, actor Shiva Rajkumar was also seen on the sets, confirming his return to the sequel after making a cameo appearance in the first installment.

What can fans expect from Jailer 2?

Jailer 2 is shaping up to be even more exciting and star-studded than its predecessor. While the original film had powerful cameos that thrilled fans, the sequel is taking things up a notch. Two major names, Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, are reported to have special appearances in Jailer 2. Their inclusion has already created massive buzz across social media platforms, with fans from North and South India expressing excitement over this rare crossover. These cameos are expected to be impactful and integral to the plot, rather than just brief appearances. With such additions, the film is not only expanding its star power but also its pan-India appeal.

More about Jailer

Jailer (2023), directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marked a powerful comeback for Rajinikanth. The film blended action, dark humor, and emotional drama, portraying Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who is drawn back into violence to protect his family. It was praised for its gripping storyline, stylish execution, and Rajinikanth’s commanding performance. The film also featured memorable cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, adding strong regional star power. Jailer was a massive commercial success, grossing over Rs 600 crore globally and becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

