This company shares get approval to trade on NSE, surge 20 percent today | Details here

The company has received approval for listing and trading from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for its 10,57,25,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each.

Tiger Logistics, a leading player in the logistics industry, has recently received approval to trade its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE ). The company’s shares surged by 20 per cent on the day of the announcement, reflecting the market’s positive response to this development. This approval is significant as it opens up a new avenue for the company to raise capital and increases its visibility among investors. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.21 per cent at Rs 41.87 against the previous close of Rs 40.18 on the BSE. Amid firm buying and a spurt in volume by more than 10.91 times, the stock hit an upper circuit of Rs 48.21.

“Accordingly, the Company’s equity shares will be listed and traded on the NSE with effect from September 18, 2025, under the symbol “TIGERLOGS”,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“The NSE listing is expected to significantly improve trading liquidity, attract a wider base of institutional and retail investors, reinforce our brand presence across both premier stock exchanges, and drive long-term value creation,” the filing reads.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 80.44, and the 52-week low is Rs 39.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 509.70.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade today, tracking positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.











