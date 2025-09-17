Home

This Hollywood actress has been offered Rs 530 crore for a Bollywood film, her name is…

This Hollywood actress has been reportedly offered a pay cheque of Rs 530 crore for a Bollywood movie. Scroll down to read her name

There are many Hollywood actors and actresses who are crazily loved by audiences in India. From Tom Cruise to Angelina Jolie, there are numerous Hollywood celebs whom Indian audiences would love to see venture into Bollywood. However, according to media reports, a famous actress from the West has been offered a whopping Rs 530 crore for a film in India. Yes, you read that right! Scroll down to read her name.

This Hollywood Actress Has Been Offered Rs 530 Crore for a Bollywood Film

The Hollywood actress who has reportedly been offered a Bollywood film for a pay cheque of Rs 530 crore is none other than Sydney Sweeney.

According to a report by The Sun, a Bollywood production house has reportedly approached the Hollywood star with a £45 million (over Rs 530 crore) offer to feature in what could be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.

“The deal is made up of a £35 million (over ₹415 crore) fee alongside £10 million (over ₹115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney’s star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market,” stated the report.

Reports claim that Sydney would play a young American celeb who falls for an Indian celebrity. Also, the movie is expected to start in early 2026 and will be shot in multiple locations including New York, Paris, London, and Dubai.

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first; £45 million is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market,” said a source.

The insider also added that, as of now, nothing has been decided. However, it is a huge opportunity, and Sydney is weighing her options carefully.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

Story Highlights

