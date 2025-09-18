Daughter of top Bollywood actress once sold coffee for Rs 30 at petrol pump, later became a star, bagged 5 National Awards, she is Shabana Azmi

Home

Daughter of top Bollywood actress once sold coffee for Rs 30 at petrol pump, later became a star, bagged 5 National Awards, she is…

This actress has won 5 National Awards and today she is one of the renowned actresses in the industry. Scroll down to read her name.

The Bollywood industry has given some major actors and actresses to the country. From the late legendary star Raj Kapoor to stunning divas like Madhubala, there are several celebs in the industry who have turned heads. However, many of them had to face a humble start, as not all these actresses came from solid financial backgrounds. Today, we will discuss one such actress who has bagged a National Award. However, her life was never easy, as she faced highs and lows.

Actress Who Sold Coffee at Petrol Pump

This actress we are talking about once sold coffee at petrol pumps. Despite that, she never gave up on her hard work and self-reliance, and today she is one of the iconic stars of the country. We are talking about none other than Shabana Azmi.

Born in 1950 in Hyderabad, Shabana’s father was renowned poet Kaifi Azmi, while her mother Shaukat Azmi was an actress. From childhood, Azmi indulged in art and literature.

Shabana Was Self-Reliant Since Childhood

While pursuing her studies, she strived to be self-reliant. Before joining college, she spent three months working at a petrol pump, selling coffee for just Rs 30 a day.

Determined to stand on her own feet, she never sought financial help from her parents. The actress carved her path to success through discipline, determination, and hard work.

Shabana Azmi’s Debut Gave Her a National Award

In 1974, Shabana made her debut. She was seen in the film Ankur, where she portrayed a pregnant maid. Her role was so powerful that it stayed with the audience, and she bagged a National Award for the film.

Shabana worked tirelessly throughout her career and earned a place for herself, winning five National Film Awards. She also won numerous Filmfare Awards. Her hard work, intelligence, and acting prowess earned her a unique position in the industry.

