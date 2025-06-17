BlinkX, the high-performance digital stockbroking platform by JM Financial, has launched its Silver Subscription Plan – Free for 2 Months, aimed at giving traders an affordable gateway into its powerful, feature-rich trading ecosystem. The Silver Plan, priced at â¹249, is now available at zero cost for a limited period. This offer allows traders to execute up to 50 lots per day without any brokerage fees, offering significant savings and empowering them with a premium trading experience. This strategic offering reaffirms BlinkX’s trader-first approach and commitment to reducing the cost of trading for India’s growing community of DIY traders.

BlinkX Launches Free Silver Subscription Plan to Empower Options Traders

This launch is a part of BlinkX’s broader mission to democratize access to sophisticated trading tools and promote an environment of empowered, data-driven trading. The free plan allows users to explore advanced features and trade with zero brokerage, opening doors to more cost-efficient strategies for options traders.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, said, “We are excited to offer the Silver Plan for free to empower more traders to experience our platform. Trading is a serious craft, and our goal is to remove friction while delivering performance, intelligence, and flexibility. This free plan will help traders of all levels to explore our tools and unlock new levels of efficiency.”

BlinkX is currently offering the Silver Plan worth â¹249, free for 2 months. This allows new users to place up to 50 free lots every trading day, bringing significant savings. For example, an active options trader placing 10 orders a day typically incurs around â¹200 (assuming Rs.20 per order) in daily brokerage. Over 2 months (assuming 20 trading days per month), this amounts to nearly â¹8,000 – savings now accessible at zero cost through this plan.

The Silver Free Plan not only removes the brokerage barrier but also offers access to BlinkX’s advanced suite of features such as F&O Research Calls for strategic decision-making, advanced Option Chains for comprehensive data analysis and order Slicing for executing large trades seamlessly.

With a design tailored specifically for professional traders, BlinkX’s robust mobile and desktop platforms offer reliability and speed even during peak market hours. Traders can access these features at zero cost during the trial and experience the platforms true value.

BlinkX has recently introduced a new pricing innovation – subscription-based trading – with three tailored plans to meet varying trader needs:

Silver Plan : Trade up to 50 lots/day; available at â¹249 for 2 months – now free for a limited time

Gold Plan : Trade up to 100 lots/day

Platinum Plan: Trade up to 1000 lots/day

All plans are available in durations of 2, 6, and 12 months, making them flexible for different trader profiles.

To know more and explore subscription plans, visit: blinkx.in/charges

About BlinkX

BlinkX by JM Financial is a zero-brokerage trading platform designed to offer a seamless trading experience for advanced traders. With zero brokerage across Equity, NSE F&O, IPOs, and Currency segments, BlinkX is redefining affordability through its innovative subscription-based pricing models. With its focus on high-volume options trading, BlinkX uses a trader-first mindset, offering premium features and fast execution. The App was launched in April 2023, and has now crossed 1M downloads in December 2024 with an App Store rating of 4.7. With an aim to deliver speed and precision, BlinkX is reimagining the future of trading in India.

