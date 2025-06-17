Desun Hospital Kolkata and Bangalore-based BMI Join Hands to Introduce ABA in Eastern India Mindspace Academy will address gaps in autism therapy in the region

Desun Hospital, in collaboration with Behavior Momentum India (BMI), marked World Autistic Pride Day 2025 by introducing to Eastern India autism intervention based on Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), the international gold standard in the field.Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people interact with others, communicate, and behave. It’s characterized by persistent challenges with social communication and interaction, alongside restricted or repetitive behaviors and interests. ASD is considered a spectrum, meaning symptoms and their severity vary widely among individualsGlobally 1 of 39 children have autism.The event, themed “Pride in Every Mind: Building Inclusive Futures for Autistic Children,” brought together clinicians, caregivers, educators and neurodivergent self-advocates to spotlight a transformative shift in the region’s approach to autism care, one that centres around dignity, backed by access and evidence-based intervention.Through Mindspace Academy, the newly established Autism and Neurodevelopment Support Centre, a joint initiative of Desun Hospital and Bangalore-based BMI, has introduced Eastern India’s first hospital-integrated ABA model, combining early developmental screening, ethical behavioural intervention, caregiver support and Assistant Behaviour Technician (ABT) training.The initiative positions Desun-BMI as pioneers of a gold-standard approach to autism intervention in a region historically underserved in this domain. “This isn’t just about introducing a new therapy, it’s about laying the foundation for a systemic response to autism grounded in science and cultural relevance,” said Dr. Smita Awasthi, BCBA-D and Founder of BMI. BCBA-D, a Doctoral degree, is the highest recognition in ABA globally, with only a handful of recipients across India. “For too long, families in Eastern India have lacked access to globally accepted best practices in autism care. That changes today,” Dr Awasthi said.Ms Shaoli Dutta, Director of Neurodevelopmental Initiatives at Desun Hospitals, emphasized the centre’s role as a platform for deeper change. “ABA is not just a method here, it’s part of how we’re designing an integrated, scalable system of early support for families in Eastern India. Inclusion is not about tokenism. It’s about transforming systems so that autistic children and their families, are not left navigating fragmented care,” she said.DESUN HOSPITALmindspace ACADEMYADESUN&InitiativeSince its launch in May 2025, the centre has already served dozens of families, begun integrating care with local schools and established clinical supervision practices aligned with international ABA standards. The event also featured reflections from neurodivergent youth and caregivers navigating complex journeys of diagnosis, stigma and advocacy.Dr Bichitrovanu Sarkar, HoD, Paediatrics & Paediatrics ICU, Desun Hospital, said, “Early intervention is very important in ASD. So, instead of denying the fact that a child might be autistic, it’s important to approach a trustworthy organisation, which Mindspace Academy will provide to thousands of parents in Eastern India for proper diagnosis and therapy. Since autistic children can’t always express themselves, some ordinary ailments could take a turn that make them further unsettled, which could further aggravate their behavioural issues. SoMr Shouvik Sarkar (name changed on request), father of an autistic child from Kolkata, said, “I used to feel completely alone. Now I know my child is part of a system that sees him, not just his symptoms.” Three autistic children, who have undergone ABA-led therapy, and have seen successful social integration, were also felicitated on the occasion for their courage and resilience.The event also served as a platform to announce a series of new initiatives:A caregiver-led support and learning seriesA school inclusion pilot designed in collaboration with educators.A community awareness campaign across Bengal and OdishaThese programmes will be rolled out under the joint stewardship of Desun and BMI later this year. The event concluded with a joint appeal to public and private stakeholders across healthcare and education sectors to champion the infrastructure, empathy and training required to support neurodivergent children with both skills and sensitivity.