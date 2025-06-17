VinFast Leads Vingroup’s Sustainable Growth Strategy in India

Vingroup is redefining how businesses integrate sustainability into their core operations, positioning it as a key differentiator in today’s competitive market, especially among aging conglomerates in Southeast Asia. As part of its green mobility strategy, the group is now setting its sights on India, a land full of potential, with VinFast at the forefront, introducing premium electric vehicles to the market.

In recent years, the world has witnessed a growing trend: Consumers are willing to spend more on sustainably produced or sourced goods, even as cost-of-living and inflationary concerns weigh on purchasing decisions, according to studies.



As technology advances, enabling consumers to connect with and learn more about companies, their expectations have shifted. Sustainability in business operations has emerged as a key factor in purchasing decisions, with consumers demanding more transparency and responsibility from the brands they support.

Amid that context, Vingroup has built its name in Vietnam by putting sustainability into action, not just words. Across housing, tourism, and transport, the group takes a hands-on approach to green development. Vinhomes installs energy-saving systems in modern buildings. Vinpearl runs eco-resorts designed to blend into the landscape. VinFast fills a crucial gap in the local EV market, offering accessible, locally made options at a time when charging infrastructure was still limited.

These moves are not isolated. They reflect Vingroup’s larger strategy of working with local governments and partners to build complete ecosystems rather than offering standalone products or services. After years of refining this model in Vietnam, the group is now taking it overseas.

VinFast, the most global part of the business, is leading the way. In India, the company has made a bold entry with a $2 billion investment in an EV plant in Tamil Nadu, which is set to open later this year. With an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, the facility is expected to employ thousands and serve as a regional production and export hub.

The young car company has already introduced two premium all-electric SUV models, the VF 6 and VF 7, tailored as right-hand drive vehicles for India. These models are scheduled to reach customers ahead of the 2025 festival season, reflecting VinFast’s intention to meet local preferences with modern, smart EVs.

However, Vingroup, via VinFast, is not entering India to sell cars. It’s working to build an entire electric vehicle ecosystem from the ground up, the same way it did in Vietnam. That means the introduction of EVs and the $2 billion EV plant in Tamil Nadu mark only the beginning. Behind the product launch is a broader plan: grow a network of sales and service centers, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where EV adoption is picking up speed.

Vingroup is also exploring ways to support this growth with reliable infrastructure. A potential partnership with charging solutions provider V-GREEN, which is owned by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, could support a nationwide charging network tailored to India’s needs.

The company is thinking long-term. Vingroup wants to be part of India’s shift toward cleaner transportation by offering not just vehicles, but a full support system around them. That’s the model that worked in Vietnam. Now, the company is applying it in one of the world’s fastest-growing EV markets.