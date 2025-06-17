[ad_1]

Home

Sports

Bad news for Team India after IPL 2025 season, star player travels to England for…

Star India player has travelled to England after the IPL 2025 season to get treatment for Hernia ahead of the five-match Test series against the English side.

Suryakumar Yadav was leading run-scorer for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 season. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 got over earlier this month and already some bad news has come Team India way. India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has decided to travel to England, not to join the Test team, but seen treatment for an injury.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav or ‘Sky’ will be a massive player for India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) get ready to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at home. MI had failed to reach the final of the IPL 2025 season, losing the Qualifier 2 match to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings.

With ‘Sky’ not part of India’s Test team, he has got a lengthy break till August 26 at least when Team India begin their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. He will then have to travel to Australia in the month of October for the five-match T20I series against the Aussies later this year.

Suryakumar Yadav has decided to travel to London for right-side sports hernia treatment and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to a report in News24 website.

According to the report, Suryakumar’s treatment will start next week and he is expected to return to cricket field by August before the Bangladesh series. The BCCI have not issued an official statement, reports suggest the medical procedure could require up to two months of recovery.

In conversation with Suryakumar Yadav, captain of Triumph Knights MNE 🔥 Catch him talking about city pride, Season 3 battles, and what it really means to play for Mumbai.#T20Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BNFnZAHQwi — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 17, 2025

The timing works in MI batter’s favour, as India have no T20I commitments until August, when they travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball tour. That will be followed by home series against the West Indies – which features only Tests – before an away trip to Australia, all of which are part of India’s build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar’s decision to undergo the procedure now is strategic, allowing him to return fully fit for the crucial upcoming T20 cycle. Suryakumar was the leading run-getter for MI in the IPL 2025 season with 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.9. Remarkably, he scored 25 or more in all 16 innings, setting a new T20 record for most consecutive 25+ scores.

He also turned out for Triumph Knights MNE in the Mumbai T20 League 2025 earlier this month, but his side managed just one win in five matches, missing out on the Playoffs. He notched up 122 runs in five innings in the tournament.











