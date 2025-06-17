[ad_1]

‘Yes, the BCCI was…’: Jasprit Bumrah finally breaks silence on Not becoming India’s Test captain for England series

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence on not being named captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against England. In a recent interview, Bumrah revealed that he was the choice to captain the BCCI’s selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar. But the fast bowler refused the captaincy due to ‘workload management’. As a result, Shubman Gill was appointed as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain after Rohit Sharma retired. Bumrah spoke to former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on SKY Sports about what he discussed with the selectors over the workload and how difficult a decision it was for him to give up the captaincy.

Big decision taken due to workload

“Even before the retirement of Rohit and Virat during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about how my workload would be in the five-Test series. I spoke to the people involved in my back treatment. I also spoke to the surgeon, who always said you will have to show a little bit of sense in terms of workload. So we concluded this. I have to act wisely. After that, I called the BCCI and asked them not to see me in a leadership role as I would not be able to play all the matches in the five-Test series,” Bumrah said.

He stepped down from the captaincy in the interest of the team

Bumrah has been battling injuries for quite some time now and the BCCI had made it clear that he would not play all five Tests in the upcoming series against England.

“Yes, the BCCI was looking at me for the captaincy. But then I had to say it wouldn’t even be right for the team to have someone else as captain for three matches in a five-Test series and someone else for the other two. It wouldn’t be right for the team. And I have always put the team first,” he added.











