Not Virat Kohli, star India batter from RCB rises to number one position in ICC ODI rankings

Star India batter has returned to the number one position in the ICC ODI batting ranking after a gap of six years on Tuesday.

Smriti Mandhana is captain of RCB women’s team. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

June has been a month to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. RCB men’s team finally ended a 18-year-long wait to win the IPL 2025 title earlier this month.

On Tuesday (June 17), the RCB women’s team captain – Smriti Mandhana – has become the world number one batter in ODI cricket again. The ICC announced Mandhana’s return to the number one position on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old India women cricket team vice-captain rose one slot, returning to the top for the first time since November 2019. South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt, slipped to joint-second place (shared with England’s new captain Nat Siver-Brunt), following innings of 27 and 28 in the first two ODIs against the West Indies.

This gave way to Mandhana, who now sits comfortably with 727 ratings points to the runners’ ups’ 719, ending Wolvaardt’s more than six-month long perch at the top.

The other Indian batters in the ODI batting list after Mandhana are Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who are placed 14th and 15th respectively. India and England are set to face off in five T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

The ICC also announced the schedule for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which will begin on September 30, earlier this week. India are the hosts of the Women’s ODI World Cup, which is being organized in a ‘hybrid’ model just like ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year with Colombo set to host all of Pakistan women cricket team’s matches.

Smriti Mandhana Becomes the No. 1 Ranked Batter in Women’s ODI Rankings, Replacing Laura Wolvaardt Current No. 1 Batter in ODI Rankings

• Men’s : Shubman Gill. 🇮🇳

While Mandhana been in the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the RCB southpaw hasn’t held the numero uno position since the start of 2019 as a drought of more than six years comes to an end.

The Indian opener has been in excellent touch of late and scored a superb century during the final of India’s recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

Mandhana is also ranked fourth in the list of batters in T20Is. It was Mandhana’s 11th ODI century and contributed to the left-hander improving her ICC points rating past Wolvaardt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in South Africa’s recent ODI contests against the West Indies.

Wolvaardt’s teammate, Tazmin Brits advanced five places to 27th thanks to her half-century in the first match of the three-match series, which is currently levelled after South Africa bounced back from their opening, four-wicket loss to beat the hosts by 40 runs in the second match in Barbados over the weekend.

In other movements, former Proteas captain, Suné Luus, struck 76 in the second match to gain seven places to 42nd in the batters list and rose seven slots to 42nd in the bowlers list.

The West Indies' opener Qiana Joseph's innings of 60 in their first match saw her leap 12 slots to joint-67th place. Spinners, Afy Fletcher and Nonkululeko Mlaba, made the most significant gains in the bowlers list, progressing four and six places respectively to 19th and 23rd place after they both took four wickets in the second match.












