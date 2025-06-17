[ad_1]



KL Rahul to open, Karun Nair in, toss up between Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna: Ravi Shastri predicts India XI for 1st Test vs ENG

KL Rahul to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair returns to the middle order, and a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna for final spot as Ravi Shastri reveals his predicted India XI for 1st Test vs England.

New Delhi: After the Test retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the command of India’s Test team is now in the hands of Shubman Gill. With a squad of 18 players, Gill faces a big challenge in the very first series. India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series in England as part of the new cycle of the World Test Championship, where they will take on the number two ranked side.

Ravi Shastri reveals his favorite Indian XI to play the first Test against England

Speaking to Crystal Arnold on the ICC Review Show, former India coach Ravi Shastri shared his playing XI for the first Test. He chose Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the opening duo.

Shastri said, “I think it will be Jaiswal and Rahul in the opener. Rahul is the most experienced batsman on this tour. He also scored a century on the England tour last time. At number three I will take Sai Sudarshan. From whatever I have seen of him, he is quite impressive. This tour could prove to be a fantastic experience for him.”

At number four is captain Shubman Gill, who has played 32 Tests so far. He was dropped from the squad in the previous series in Australia but was given a chance again in the absence of Rohit in the Sydney Test.

Shastri’s suggestion on middle order and bowling

At number five, Shastri has included Karun Nair, who has experience of county cricket and has returned to the team after a long absence. “Based on current form, Karun Nair will be at number five. He has scored excellent runs in domestic cricket.”

Rishabh Pant will be at number six. Shastri said Nair has worked hard and impressed selectors on the strength of runs in domestic cricket.

In bowling, Shastri said he would keep three fast bowlers and an all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Shardul and Nitish Reddy might have a contest, but if Reddy can bowl 12-14 overs, he might have a chance.

Among the three main fast bowlers, Shastri chose the famous Krishna, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Shastri has also looked at Arshdeep Singh as an option as per Leeds’ conditions. “If the weather turns cloudy and overcast, Arshdeep may be given a chance,” he said.











