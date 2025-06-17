Star player creates history, becomes first in the world to achieve…, his name is…

[ad_1]

Star player creates history by becoming the first in the world to achieve this rare feat—know who he is and what record he set.

New Delhi: Mushfiqur Rahim made a spectacular start to the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) on day one of the first Test match of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that began on Tuesday (June 17) at the Gaul International Stadium. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first, but were in trouble at 45-3 in the first session. Mushfiqur Rahim came to bat with skipper Nazmul Hussain and did not concede any more wickets till the end of the day. The two formed an unbeaten partnership of 147 runs. Bangladesh were 292-3 after the first day’s play. Shanto is unbeaten on 136 and Rahim on 105 runs.

Rahim sets a unique record

Mushfiqur Rahim (38 years, 39 days) created history in Test cricket. He became the second-oldest player to score a century in Tests. He missed Usman Khawaja’s record (38 years, 42 days) by only three days. Khawaja set the record during his tour of Sri Lanka in January this year. Rahim has also become the first non-opener to score a century after the age of 38 on the Sri Lankan Sarjami. Before 2025, no player after the age of 37 had scored a century in Sri Lanka.

Oldest non-opener to score century in Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim (38 years, 39 days), Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Goal, 2025, batting order: 5

Younis Khan (37 years, 216 days), Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2015, batting order: 4

Sachin Tendulkar (37 years, 93 days), India, Sri Lanka, Colombo (SSC), 2010, Batting order: 4

Mahela Jayawardene (37 years, 58 days), Sri Lanka, South Africa, Colombo (SSC), 2014, Batting Order: 4

Allen Border (37 years, 43 days), Australia, Sri Lanka, Moratuwa, 1992, batting order: 6

3rd Test hundred against Sri Lanka

Rahim scored his third Test century against Sri Lanka after the age of 35. He is the third player to do so. Before him, Younis Khan and Mike Hussey achieved the feat. Rahim scored two centuries at home against Sri Lanka in 2022— one in Mirpur and one in Chittagong.

Oldest player to score century against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim is the fourth-oldest player to score a century in a Test against Sri Lanka. Above him come Misbah-ul-Haq (39 years, 217 days, Abu Dhabi, 2013), Alec Stewart (39 years, 66 days, Manchester, 2002), and Khawaja.

Oldest century by Bangladeshi

Rahim broke his own record of the oldest Test century for Bangladesh. He is the oldest player to score three Test centuries for Bangladesh. He has four centuries out of the top-5. Apart from him, Mahmudullah is the only player to score a century after the age of 35.

Second youngest captain to score a double century in Sri Lanka

Rahim is also the second youngest foreign player to score a double century in Sri Lanka. He achieved this feat by scoring an unbeaten 200* in the Gaul Test in 2013, at the age of 25 years, 303 days. He is also the youngest non-opener and captain to achieve this feat.

Active in Test cricket for decades

Rahim made his Test debut at the age of just 18 in 2005 and has now been playing in Test cricket for two decades. He has a total of 12 Test centuries to his name, four of which are against Sri Lanka. He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests and ranks second in terms of number of centuries.











