[ad_1]

Home

Sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi puts on weight after IPL 2025, issued BIG warning

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gains weight after IPL 2025 success; father reveals strict fitness regime and Rahul Dravid’s warning to keep focus intact.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi puts on weight after IPL 2025, issued BIG warning

New Delhi: Every time a new and promising star emerges in the IPL, he gets the attention of the franchises, the BCCI and the chairman of the selection committee. But Vaibhav Suryavanshi is different. The 14-year-old is already being touted as the next big name in Indian cricket. However, they will have to climb several ladders like Under-16, Under-19 and India A right now to reach Team India.

Youngest IPL century

Suryavanshi started brilliantly. Rajasthan Royals bought him in the IPL 2025 mega-auction and he shocked everyone by hitting a six off the first ball in his very first match. In the very next match against Gujarat Titans, he smashed 101 off just 36 balls to become the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. After that, his popularity crossed the borders of the country. Before leaving for England, he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised him.

Jos Butler also became a fan

From Australia to England, cricketers now know Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He is currently training for the India Under-19 team in the UK. Former England captain Jose Buttler also recalled his innings against Gujarat Titans in April. He recently smashed 190 runs in 90 balls, which clearly shows that he is still in the IPL zone. However, he has now gained a little weight. When asked about his favorite dish ‘Litti Chokha’, his father Sanjeev said he now eats a very balanced diet and goes to the gym.

Balanced Diet and Weight Loss Challenge

“Now he doesn’t eat. Now he takes a balanced diet. He also goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight; now he has to lose weight,” Sanjeev Suryavanshi told Dainik Jagran.

Preparing for the future under Rahul Dravid’s supervision

Suryavanshi met Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid during his farewell in the IPL. At the time, Dravid was walking on crutches, but Suryavanshi’s century saw him spring out of the wheelchair. He spoke to Suryavanshi on his cricket journey and said that this is just the beginning, the real test will be next year when the opposition teams will read his game.

“Now he is our responsibility”: Rahul Dravid

Suryavanshi’s father Sanjeev said that Rahul Dravid assured him that Vaibhav was now part of his family and he would take care of him. He said that Vaibhav will be made a playable player for India by staying away from mobile and internet.

“Rahul sir had said that now your work is over. Now that is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Just make sure he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country,” said father Sanjeev.











